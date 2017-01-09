Sanjay Gupta Sells 36,744 Shares of Allstate Corporation (The) (ALL) Stock

Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) insider Sanjay Gupta sold 36,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,719,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) opened at 74.15 on Monday. Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $74.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Allstate Corporation (The) had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corporation will post $4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Allstate Corporation (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allstate Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allstate Corporation (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate Corporation (The) by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allstate Corporation (The) by 1.7% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate Corporation (The) by 1.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Kanaly Trust Co raised its position in Allstate Corporation (The) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in Allstate Corporation (The) by 0.6% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 335,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,485,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries (collectively, Allstate) are engaged in the property-liability insurance and life insurance business.

