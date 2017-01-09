LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 (NASDAQ:LNEGY) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut shares of LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 (NASDAQ:LNEGY) traded up 0.000% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.285. 31 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion and a PE ratio of 23.395.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 (LNEGY) to “Market Perform”” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/sanford-c-bernstein-upgrades-linde-ag-spon-adr-ea-repr-0-10-lnegy-to-market-perform/1144983.html.

