Sanchez Energy Corporation (SN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the exploration, acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources, primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. Sanchez Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KLR Group cut Sanchez Energy Corporation from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sanchez Energy Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) opened at 9.23 on Thursday. Sanchez Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The company’s market cap is $546.66 million.

Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.22. The firm earned $114.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sanchez Energy Corporation will post ($0.04) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Kopel sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $70,556.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation by 28.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,401,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,076,000 after buying an additional 961,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation by 315,100.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 1,046,132 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation by 141.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation by 58.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 772,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 285,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Sanchez Energy Corporation Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the onshore United States Gulf Coast. The Company focuses on the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

