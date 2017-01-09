Salzgitter AG (SZG) PT Set at €22.00 by Commerzbank AG

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) received a €22.00 ($22.92) target price from equities researchers at Commerzbank AG in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SZG. Morgan Stanley set a €32.40 ($33.75) price target on Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter AG in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €28.00 ($29.17) price target on Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BNP Paribas set a €28.00 ($29.17) price target on Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter AG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €30.16 ($31.41).

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) opened at 33.736 on Thursday. Salzgitter AG has a 1-year low of €16.90 and a 1-year high of €35.36. The firm’s market cap is €1.83 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.14.

Salzgitter AG Company Profile

Salzgitter AG is a Germany-based holding company for a group of more than 200 domestic and international subsidiaries active in the steel technology industry. The Company operates through five divisions. The Steel division manufactures flat steel and profiles, plates, sheet piling, components for roofing and cladding, blanks and tailored blanks for a variety of applications.

