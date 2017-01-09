Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Given Outperform Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America Corporation reissued a buy rating and set a $70.52 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Vetr upgraded Salesforce.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Brean Capital restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) traded up 0.12% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,916,947 shares. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.46. Salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $84.48.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce.com will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $731,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,155,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,108,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 33,408 shares of Salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $2,604,821.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,450.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Salesforce.com by 639.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,252,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $160,691,000 after buying an additional 1,948,000 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 256.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $131,347,000 after buying an additional 1,324,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,426,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,130,829,000 after buying an additional 1,181,756 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $82,896,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 54.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,297,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $261,858,000 after buying an additional 1,161,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

