Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) Major Shareholder Towerview Llc Sells 757 Shares

Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SGA) major shareholder Towerview Llc sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $38,682.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,209,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,825,787.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Towerview Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Towerview Llc sold 2,762 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $140,281.98.

On Thursday, December 29th, Towerview Llc sold 1,172 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $59,912.64.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Towerview Llc sold 4,638 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $237,140.94.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Towerview Llc sold 22,415 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,958.20.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Towerview Llc sold 20,108 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $1,022,089.64.

On Friday, December 16th, Towerview Llc sold 5,351 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $269,101.79.

On Thursday, December 15th, Towerview Llc sold 5,661 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $281,521.53.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Towerview Llc sold 1,586 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $78,284.96.

On Friday, December 9th, Towerview Llc sold 249 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $12,275.70.

On Thursday, December 8th, Towerview Llc sold 2,153 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $105,841.48.

Shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SGA) traded up 0.79% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.95. 3,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $298.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Saga Communications by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 103,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Saga Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 128,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Societe Generale acquired a new stake in Saga Communications during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Saga Communications during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Saga Communications by 78.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc is a broadcast company primarily engaged in acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties. The Company owns and/or operates over four television stations and over five low-power television stations serving approximately two markets, and over 67 frequency modulation (FM) and 32 amplitude modulation (AM) radio stations serving approximately 20 markets, including Bellingham, Washington; Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk, Virginia; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Manchester, New Hampshire; Des Moines, Iowa, and Joplin, Missouri.

