Ruby Tuesday, Inc. (RT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ruby Tuesday, Inc. (NYSE:RT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter. Ruby Tuesday had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 10.60%.

Ruby Tuesday (NYSE:RT) traded down 2.63% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.59. 354,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Ruby Tuesday has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The stock’s market cap is $154.97 million.

In other Ruby Tuesday news, Director Donald E. Hess purchased 120,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $324,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,226.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove purchased 18,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $51,160.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,946.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ruby Tuesday during the second quarter valued at about $468,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ruby Tuesday during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ruby Tuesday by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Ruby Tuesday by 224.7% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 180,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 124,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ruby Tuesday by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 279,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ruby Tuesday

Ruby Tuesday, Inc owns and operates Ruby Tuesday casual dining and Lime Fresh Mexican Grill (Lime Fresh) casual restaurants. The Company also franchises the Ruby Tuesday concept in selected domestic and international markets, and the Lime Fresh concept in selected domestic markets. Its segments include Ruby Tuesday concept and Lime Fresh concept.

