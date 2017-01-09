RPX Corporation (RPXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RPX Corporation (NASDAQ:RPXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “RPX Corporation is a provider of patent risk solutions, offering defensive buying, acquisition syndication, patent intelligence and advisory services. The Company provides a subscription-based patent risk management solution where by acquiring patents it mitigates and manages patent risk. It also provides to its clients access to its proprietary patent market intelligence and data. Its clientele compromise companies that design, make or sell technology-based products and services as well as companies that use technology in their businesses. RPX Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Cowen and Company dropped their price target on RPX Corporation from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

RPX Corporation (NASDAQ:RPXC) opened at 11.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $541.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. RPX Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

RPX Corporation (NASDAQ:RPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. RPX Corporation had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RPX Corporation will post $0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Swank sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $43,447.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,212 shares in the company, valued at $150,789.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mallun Yen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RPX Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPX Corporation by 30.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of RPX Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of RPX Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPX Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

RPX Corporation Company Profile

RPX Corporation offers patent risk management solutions. The Company’s patent risk management solution facilitates exchanges of value between owners and users of patents. The core of its solution is defensive patent aggregation, in which the Company acquires patents and licenses to patents that are being or may be asserted against its clients.

