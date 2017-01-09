Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Price Target to $42.00

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $48.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s current price.

KSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kohl’s Corporation in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global cut Kohl’s Corporation from a “mixed” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.59.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) opened at 41.43 on Thursday. Kohl’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Kohl’s Corporation had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company earned $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Corporation will post $3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Kohl’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.16%.

In other Kohl’s Corporation news, CFO Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 71,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,969,221.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 27,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $1,434,776.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Kohl’s Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Kohl’s Corporation by 7.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 217,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s Corporation by 9.0% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s Corporation during the second quarter worth about $1,927,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Kohl’s Corporation by 56.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 244,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 88,020 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s Corporation

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company also operates an e-commerce Website (www.Kohls.com). The Company operates over 1,160 department stores in approximately 50 states. The Company sells private label, exclusive and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

