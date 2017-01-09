Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 13,722 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,097 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Microsoft Corporation comprises 1.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Microsoft Corporation were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,886,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $352,360,000 after buying an additional 180,220 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation by 26.0% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 84,397 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,931 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 55,846 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 231,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded down 0.32% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.64. 20,256,556 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.03 and a 1-year high of $64.10.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The software giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Microsoft Corporation had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Microsoft Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Microsoft Corporation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Pacific Crest reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Vetr raised shares of Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.17 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Microsoft Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.68.

In other Microsoft Corporation news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 18,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $1,088,592.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,252,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $121,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses and supports a range of software products, services and devices. Its segments are Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. Its products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

