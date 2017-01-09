Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,269 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,269 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power Company were worth $32,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) traded down 0.59% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.77. 390,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.64. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 0.19.

American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. American Electric Power Company had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post $3.79 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/rothschild-asset-management-inc-sells-16269-shares-of-american-electric-power-company-inc-aep/1144935.html.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power Company from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power Company from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $66.50) on shares of American Electric Power Company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp set a $72.50 price target on shares of American Electric Power Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of American Electric Power Company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

About American Electric Power Company

American Electric Power Company, Inc (AEP) is a public utility holding company that owns, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding common stock of its public utility subsidiaries and varying percentages of other subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.