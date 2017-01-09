Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation were worth $23,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 96.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $459,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 5.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 188.0% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 29,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) traded down 0.62% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.58. 63,086 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.43. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.95 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $407 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.83 million. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post $4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/rothschild-asset-management-inc-increases-stake-in-marriot-vacations-worldwide-corporation-vac/1145014.html.

VAC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation in a report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

About Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands. The Company is a developer, marketer and seller of vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.