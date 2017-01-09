Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Has $93,913,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,075,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,272 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil Corporation accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation were worth $93,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 4.1% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 3.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 15.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) opened at 88.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $95.55.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business earned $58.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 billion. Exxon Mobil Corporation had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Vetr cut Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.16 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a report on Saturday, December 17th. BNP Paribas set a $80.00 target price on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. RBC Capital Markets set a $98.00 target price on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Collins Stewart reissued a “hold” rating and set a $83.50 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

In other news, VP Dennis G. Wascom sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $404,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,906,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil A. Chapman sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,392,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 222,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,340,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, manufacturing of petroleum products, and transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and various specialty products.

