Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. Has $13,466,000 Stake in NIC Inc. (EGOV)

Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 573,036 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NIC were worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NIC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of NIC by 4.2% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of NIC by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of NIC by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of NIC by 3.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) traded up 1.45% during trading on Monday, hitting $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 198,939 shares. NIC Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.55.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company earned $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. NIC had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 16.47%. NIC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGOV. Barrington Research lowered NIC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sidoti lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on NIC from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NIC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other NIC news, Director Ross C. Hartley sold 240,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $6,057,137.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,236.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross C. Hartley sold 95,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $2,292,977.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,439.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc is a provider of digital government services that help governments use technology. The Company operates through Outsourced Portals segment. The Other Software & Services category includes its subsidiaries that provide software development and services, other than outsourced portal services, to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies.

