Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $338.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vetr downgraded Tesla Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Global Equities Research restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Tesla Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.24.

Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) opened at 229.01 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $34.33 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.26. Tesla Motors has a 12-month low of $141.05 and a 12-month high of $269.34.

Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.25. The firm earned $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Tesla Motors had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Motors will post ($2.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 33,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $6,379,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,629,367.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $549,130.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Tesla Motors by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla Motors by 92.9% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Tesla Motors by 171.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla Motors by 36.1% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 56.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Motors Company Profile

Tesla Motors, Inc designs, develops, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and energy storage products. The Company produces and sells two electric vehicles: the Model S sedan and the Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV). The Company has delivered over 107,000 Model S vehicles across the world. In addition to developing its own vehicles, it sells energy storage products.

