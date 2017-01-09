Robert W. Baird Analysts Give BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) a $115.00 Price Target

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been given a $115.00 price objective by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.41% from the company’s previous close.

BMRN has been the topic of several other research reports. RBC Capital Markets set a $125.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Vetr cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.22 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen and Company set a $150.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) traded up 3.48% on Monday, reaching $89.87. 1,268,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $102.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average is $89.39. The firm’s market capitalization is $15.46 billion.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 46.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post ($3.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $11,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,519,732.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BioMarin) develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. The Company’s product portfolio consists of approximately five approved products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its approved products include Vimizim (elosulfase alpha), Naglazyme (galsulfase), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride), Aldurazyme (laronidase) and Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate).

