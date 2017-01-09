Robert C. Arzbaecher Sells 183,865 Shares of Actuant Corporation (ATU) Stock

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) Director Robert C. Arzbaecher sold 183,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $4,846,681.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 422,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,128,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) opened at 26.60 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.57 billion. Actuant Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25.

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Actuant Corporation had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The company earned $266 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Actuant Corporation will post ($0.01) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its position in shares of Actuant Corporation by 38.1% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 840,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,014,000 after buying an additional 231,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Actuant Corporation by 63.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after buying an additional 186,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Actuant Corporation by 41.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 134,234 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actuant Corporation during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Actuant Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATU shares. Aegis started coverage on Actuant Corporation in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Actuant Corporation in a report on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actuant Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Actuant Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Actuant Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

