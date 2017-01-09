Richard N. Baer Sells 40,139 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA) Stock

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) insider Richard N. Baer sold 40,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $2,913,690.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) opened at 74.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.45. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average is $66.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation by 2.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation by 37.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband Corporation

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interests in Charter Communications, Inc (Charter), TruePosition, Inc (TruePosition) and Time Warner Cable, Inc (TWC). The Company’s segments include Trueposition, Charter, and Corporate and other. The TruePosition segment includes the operations of TruePosition, a subsidiary of the Company that develops and markets technology for locating wireless phones and other wireless devices on a cellular network, enabling wireless carriers and government agencies to provide public safety E-9-1-1 services domestically and services in support of national security and law enforcement across the world.

