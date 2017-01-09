Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Washington Federal worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAFD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 77.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 75.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the second quarter worth $134,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) traded down 1.17% during trading on Monday, hitting $33.65. 349,262 shares of the stock traded hands. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $35.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/rhumbline-advisers-cuts-stake-in-washington-federal-inc-wafd/1145491.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In related news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $104,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy M. Whitehead sold 17,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $475,417.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,817,813.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through a federally-insured national bank subsidiary, Washington Federal, National Association (the Bank). The Company’s principal activities consists of taking deposits from the public and investing these funds in loans of various types, including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, loans on multi-family and other income producing properties, home equity loans and business loans.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.