Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Gramercy Property Trust (GPT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Gramercy Property Trust worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 5,957.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) traded down 2.07% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.38. 1,484,601 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Gramercy Property Trust has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $28.54. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.85 billion.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Gramercy Property Trust had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Gramercy Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gramercy Property Trust will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Gramercy Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Gramercy Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -263.13%.

GPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gramercy Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other Gramercy Property Trust news, President Benjamin P. Harris sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $135,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 379,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,851.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Black bought 97,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $832,056.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 203,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,167.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gramercy Property Trust

Gramercy Property Trust, formerly Chambers Street Properties, is a real estate investment trust, which operates as an investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. Its operating segments include Investments/Corporate and Asset Management. The Investments/Corporate segment includes the Company’s activities related to the investment and ownership of commercial properties located throughout the United States and Europe.

