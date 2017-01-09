Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,589 Shares of Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. (PBH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Prestige Brand Holdings worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Invictus RG boosted its stake in Prestige Brand Holdings by 325.2% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Prestige Brand Holdings by 129.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prestige Brand Holdings during the second quarter valued at $182,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Brand Holdings by 68.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Brand Holdings during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) traded down 0.19% during trading on Monday, hitting $52.66. 595,960 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79. Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Prestige Brand Holdings (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business earned $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.04 million. Prestige Brand Holdings had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,589 Shares of Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. (PBH)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/rhumbline-advisers-acquires-3589-shares-of-prestige-brand-holdings-inc-pbh/1145493.html.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Prestige Brand Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prestige Brand Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Brand Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Brand Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Prestige Brand Holdings in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Prestige Brand Holdings

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products. The Company operates through three segments: North American Over-the-Counter (OTC) Healthcare; International Over-the-Counter Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Brand Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Brand Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.