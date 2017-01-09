Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:REXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on REXR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:REXR) opened at 24.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 85.94. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/rexford-industrial-realty-inc-rexr-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1144950.html.

In other news, CFO Adeel Khan acquired 5,360 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $132,124.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,465. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Strs Ohio raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 46,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 68,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Advisors LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% in the second quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed full-service real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company’s consolidated portfolio consisted of approximately 119 properties with over 12.0 million rentable square feet.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.