Retrophin, Inc. (RTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Retrophin is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases for which there are currently no viable options for patients. The Company’s approved products include Chenodal®, Cholbam, and Thiola®, and its pipeline includes compounds for several catastrophic diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, infantile spasms, nephrotic syndrome and others. Retrophin, Inc. is based in San Diego. “

RTRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities set a $28.00 price target on Retrophin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price target on Retrophin from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) opened at 19.32 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $728.98 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62. Retrophin has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.47. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Retrophin’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Retrophin will post ($1.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steve Aselage sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $173,184.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Retrophin by 19.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 848,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,998,000 after buying an additional 140,181 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in shares of Retrophin by 494.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 47,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the third quarter valued at $2,238,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Retrophin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the third quarter valued at $559,000.

Retrophin, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases. It sells three products, including Chenodal (chenodeoxycholic acid), Cholbam (cholic acid) and Thiola (tiopronin). Its Chenodal is approved in the United States for the treatment of patients suffering from gallstones in whom surgery poses an unacceptable health risk due to disease or advanced age.

