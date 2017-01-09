Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

RCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) opened at 10.75 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $571.35 million. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. The firm earned $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently -1.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.1% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 167,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 404,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at about $727,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Societe Generale acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc is a rent-to-own operator in North America. The Company provides an opportunity to obtain ownership of products, such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers (including tablets), smartphones and furniture (including accessories), under rental purchase agreements. The Company operates in four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico and Franchising.

