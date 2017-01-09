Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €89.00 ($92.71) price objective by J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €79.00 ($82.29) price target on shares of Renault SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on shares of Renault SA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €115.00 ($119.79) price target on shares of Renault SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas set a €78.00 ($81.25) price target on shares of Renault SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($78.13) price objective on shares of Renault SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault SA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €87.13 ($90.76).

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) opened at 85.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €80.67 and a 200 day moving average of €75.93. The firm has a market cap of €23.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. Renault SA has a one year low of €63.64 and a one year high of €90.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Renault SA (RNO) PT Set at €89.00 by J P Morgan Chase & Co” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/renault-sa-rno-pt-set-at-89-00-by-j-p-morgan-chase-co/1144510.html.

Renault SA Company Profile

Renault SA is a France based company primarily engaged in the manufacture of automobiles and the provision of related services. It is structured into two segments: the Automobile division, which handles the design, manufacture and marketing of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, under Renault, Renault Samsung Motors and Dacia brands, and the Sales Financing division, which provides financial and commercial services related to the sales activities, and is comprised of RCI Banque and its subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Renault SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.