RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Shares Bought by Emerald Acquisition Ltd.

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings were worth $16,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings by 8.8% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings by 40.2% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) traded down 0.48% during trading on Monday, hitting $135.81. The company had a trading volume of 48,631 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.10 and its 200-day moving average is $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.49. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.27 and a 52 week high of $138.15.

RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.30. The company earned $442.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.38 million. RenaissanceRe Holdings had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 30.02%. RenaissanceRe Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post $6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. RenaissanceRe Holdings’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on RNR. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.78 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. started coverage on RenaissanceRe Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RenaissanceRe Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.68.

In other RenaissanceRe Holdings news, insider Aditya Dutt sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $74,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,049 shares in the company, valued at $6,381,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ross Curtis sold 21,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $2,836,702.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,531,806.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RenaissanceRe Holdings

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services. The Company’s core products include property catastrophe reinsurance and specialty reinsurance risks. The Company’s segments include Catastrophe Reinsurance, Specialty Reinsurance and Lloyd’s. Catastrophe Reinsurance includes catastrophe reinsurance and certain property catastrophe joint ventures managed by the Company’s ventures unit.

