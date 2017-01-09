Reis, Inc (REIS) CFO Mark P. Cantaluppi Sells 18,664 Shares of Stock

Reis, Inc (NASDAQ:REIS) CFO Mark P. Cantaluppi sold 18,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $371,226.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,097. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Reis, Inc (NASDAQ:REIS) remained flat at $19.70 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. Reis, Inc has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.63 million, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Reis’s payout ratio is 123.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Reis in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Reis by 222.3% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 215,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reis by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 317,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 28,543 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Reis by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Reis by 3,155.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Reis during the second quarter worth about $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About Reis

Reis, Inc (Reis) is engaged in providing commercial real estate market information and analytical tools to real estate professionals, through its Reis Services subsidiary. The Company operates through Reis Services segment. It maintains a database containing detailed information on commercial properties in metropolitan markets and neighborhoods throughout the United States.

