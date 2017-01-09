Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.72.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBR & Co lowered shares of Regions Financial Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial Corporation from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $9.50 price target on shares of Regions Financial Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial Corporation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In other Regions Financial Corporation news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 69,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $744,769.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 321,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,744.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett D. Couch sold 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $343,795.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,810.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Corporation during the third quarter worth $102,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Corporation during the third quarter worth $103,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Regions Financial Corporation by 7.9% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Corporation during the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) traded down 0.69% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.38. 6,535,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Regions Financial Corporation had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Regions Financial Corporation’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Regions Financial Corporation Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

