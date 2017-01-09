Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Regency primarily focuses on building a premium portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Such centers are usually necessity driven and drive a dependable traffic. Also, the presence of a cluster of leading grocers will cushion the company from market swings. Moreover, in Nov 2016, the company has agreed to acquire Equity One in an all-stock deal. The move would create a national portfolio of 429 properties, mainly grocery anchored, covering over 57 million square feet, including co-investment partnerships. However, shares of Regency have underperformed the Zacks categorized REIT and Equity Trust – Retail industry for the past one year. This comes amid a shift in retail shopping from brick and mortar stores to internet sales, which is leading to retailers reconsidering their footprint and opting for store closures. Also, rate hikes pose concerns for the stock.”

Several other research firms have also commented on REG. RBC Capital Markets lowered shares of Regency Centers Corporation from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Regency Centers Corporation in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Regency Centers Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.27.

Shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) traded down 1.17% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.48. 400,024 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Regency Centers Corporation had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corporation will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Regency Centers Corporation news, Director Bryce Blair bought 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,443.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at $273,301.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $745,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation by 30.1% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 675,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,364,000 after buying an additional 156,303 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 475,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after buying an additional 38,231 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation by 104.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation by 16.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corporation Company Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and the general partner of the Regency Centers, L.P. (Operating Partnership). The Company’s operating, investing and financing activities are performed through the Operating Partnership, its subsidiaries and through its co-investment partnerships.

