Redrow plc (RDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Redrow plc (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.82) target price on shares of Redrow plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 493 ($6.06) target price on shares of Redrow plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Redrow plc to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 445 ($5.47) to GBX 480 ($5.90) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 519 ($6.38) target price (up from GBX 497 ($6.11)) on shares of Redrow plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.53) target price on shares of Redrow plc in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 480.18 ($5.90).

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) opened at 446.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 422.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 382.58. Redrow plc has a 52-week low of GBX 100.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 468.60. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.61 billion.

In other Redrow plc news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 59,510 shares of Redrow plc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.11), for a total transaction of £247,561.60 ($304,241.86).

Redrow plc Company Profile

Redrow PLC is engaged in residential housing development. The Company is engaged in constructing homes throughout England and Wales. The Company’s operations are focused on housebuilding. Its product range is focused on traditional family housing in its regional businesses and apartment schemes in Greater London.

