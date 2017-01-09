Redde PLC’s (REDD) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Redde PLC (LON:REDD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of Redde PLC (LON:REDD) opened at 160.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 177.57. Redde PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 136.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 209.75. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 469.66 million.

In other news, insider Stephen Oakley sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.09), for a total value of £3,400,000 ($4,178,444.14). Also, insider Martin Ward sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £6,800,000 ($8,356,888.29).

Redde PLC Company Profile

Redde plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing non-fault accident management assistance and related services, fleet management and legal services. The Company offers a range of motor claims accident management services, including vehicle replacement and repair management together with full claims-handling assistance, as well as legal and other personalized services.

