Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on Red Hat from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $88.00 target price on Red Hat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.98.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) opened at 73.80 on Thursday. Red Hat has a 12-month low of $59.59 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business earned $615 million during the quarter. Red Hat had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Red Hat will post $2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $86,317.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHT. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 36.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 183.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 94.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 125.8% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

