Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/9/2017 – McDonald’s Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $116.22 price target on the stock.

1/6/2017 – McDonald’s Corporation was given a new $139.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2017 – McDonald’s Corporation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $139.00.

1/4/2017 – McDonald’s Corporation had its price target lowered by analysts at Instinet from $139.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2017 – McDonald’s Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $116.22 price target on the stock.

12/23/2016 – McDonald’s Corporation had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2016 – McDonald’s Corporation had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2016 – McDonald’s Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “McDonald’s shares have outpaced the Zacks categorized Retail-Restaurants industry year to date. McDonald’s has marked a turnaround in the domestic market driven by its all-day Breakfast platform and national value platform–McPick 2. It is trying to strengthen its position in the U.S. through initiatives like menu innovation, introduction of value meals, efficient marketing and improved service. As a result, 3Q16 marked the 5th consecutive quarter of positive comps growth in the region. Still, decelerating comps growth remains a headwind given the overall weakness in the restaurant space. Even so, focus on drawing customers in international lead markets bodes well while global comps at McDonald’s have been positive over the past 5 quarters. Yet, higher labor costs along with currency headwinds are likely to keep profits under pressure. Also, political and economic unrest in some parts of the world might harm revenue growth.”

12/19/2016 – McDonald’s Corporation had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2016 – McDonald’s Corporation had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $123.50 price target on the stock.

12/12/2016 – McDonald’s Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $114.65 price target on the stock.

12/7/2016 – McDonald’s Corporation had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2016 – McDonald’s Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $121.21 price target on the stock.

12/5/2016 – McDonald’s Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $126.00.

12/5/2016 – McDonald’s Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Instinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $126.00.

12/1/2016 – McDonald’s Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.33 price target on the stock, down previously from $131.96. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/29/2016 – McDonald’s Corporation had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2016 – McDonald’s Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $126.64 price target on the stock.

11/22/2016 – McDonald’s Corporation was given a new $113.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2016 – McDonald’s Corporation was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2016 – McDonald’s Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “McDonald’s third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.5% and were up 15.7% year over year on the back of the turnaround plan announced in May 2015. Total revenue of $6.42 billion beat the consensus mark by 2.1% but fell 3% year over year mainly due to currency headwinds. Meanwhile, the company recorded the fifth consecutive quarter of positive global comps growth. Notably, the company is trying to strengthen its position via various sales and digital initiatives like menu innovation, introduction of value meals, reimaging of restaurants, efficient marketing and promotions, improved service, roll-out of self-order kiosks, mobile app and a digital menu. However, higher labor costs, along with currency headwinds, might hurt profits. Further, a soft consumer spending environment in the U.S. restaurant space and macroeconomic concerns in various parts of the world is likely to limit revenue growth.”

11/14/2016 – McDonald’s Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “McDonald’s third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.5% and were up 15.7% year over year on the back of the turnaround plan announced in May 2015. Total revenue of $6.42 billion beat the consensus mark by 2.1% but fell 3% year over year mainly due to currency headwinds. Meanwhile, the company recorded the fifth consecutive quarter of positive global comps growth. Notably, the company is trying to strengthen its position via various sales and digital initiatives like menu innovation, introduction of value meals, reimaging of restaurants, efficient marketing and promotions, improved service, roll-out of self-order kiosks, mobile app and a digital menu. However, higher labor costs, along with currency headwinds, might hurt profits. Further, a soft consumer spending environment in the U.S. restaurant space and macroeconomic concerns in various parts of the world is likely to limit revenue growth.”

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) traded down 0.27% during trading on Monday, hitting $120.43. 3,021,844 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.15 and its 200-day moving average is $117.99. The company has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $110.33 and a one year high of $131.96.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The fast-food giant reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. McDonald’s Corporation had a return on equity of 197.51% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post $5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of McDonald’s Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $3,404,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,514 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,888.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 8,298 shares of McDonald’s Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $979,827.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.