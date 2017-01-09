Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Amgen (AMGN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN):

1/9/2017 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $197.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2017 – Amgen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $157.00.

1/6/2017 – Amgen had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The).

1/4/2017 – Amgen was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2017 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Amgen growth products – Prolia, Xgeva, Vectibix, Nplate and Sensipar – are performing well. Amgen’s restructuring plan should make it leaner and more cost efficient. Amgen is also progressing with its pipeline given quite a few regulatory and data updates scheduled for the coming quarters. Amgen has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Amgen’s shares surpassed that of Biomed-Genetics industry in 2016. However, the company has some challenges in store given the presence of biosimilar competition and slowdown in sales of mature products. Biosimilars are starting to have a negative impact on key products like Neupogen and Neulasta in the EU. Moreover, minimal sales price increases and stiff competition can hurt blockbuster Enbrel sales in 2017. Estimates have also declined lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release.”

12/20/2016 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/13/2016 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2016 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/12/2016 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Cann. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Amgen is at an interesting inflection point. Its original products, those introduced in the mid-1990s to early 2000s, are maturing, while replacement products introduced in the last few years are starting their growth trajectories, and pipeline products with large market opportunities are expected to launch in the next two years. Importantly, we believe Amgen is uniquely positioned to benefit from the emerging field of biosimilars. Amgen currently has thirteen major products on the market. We would characterize six of these products as mature and seven as growth products.””

12/7/2016 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $160.03 price target on the stock.

12/5/2016 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $157.82 price target on the stock.

11/21/2016 – Amgen was given a new $163.00 price target on by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/10/2016 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $167.77 price target on the stock.

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) opened at 156.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.78 and a 200 day moving average of $159.07. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.64 and a 1-year high of $176.85. The company has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 29.27%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post $11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 39.92%.

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. The Company’s business segment is human therapeutics. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

