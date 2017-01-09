Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SAP SE (SAP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SAP SE (ETR: SAP):

1/6/2017 – SAP SE was given a new €88.00 ($91.67) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2017 – SAP SE was given a new €95.00 ($98.96) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2017 – SAP SE was given a new €95.00 ($98.96) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2017 – SAP SE was given a new €100.00 ($104.17) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2017 – SAP SE was given a new €95.00 ($98.96) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2016 – SAP SE was given a new €100.00 ($104.17) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2016 – SAP SE was given a new €95.00 ($98.96) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2016 – SAP SE was given a new €90.00 ($93.75) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2016 – SAP SE was given a new €88.00 ($91.67) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2016 – SAP SE was given a new €90.00 ($93.75) price target on by analysts at Nomura. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) opened at 84.10 on Monday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of €63.00 and a 52-week high of €84.42. The firm has a market cap of €100.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €80.60 and a 200 day moving average of €77.82.

SAP SE (SAP), formerly SAP AG, is engaged in business application and analytics software. The Company is also engaged in digital commerce and is an enterprise cloud company. Its segments include Applications, Technology & Services segment, which is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (mainly support services and various professional services and premium support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products), and SAP Business Network Segment, which includes a network of networks, which covers sourcing, procurement, and travel and expenses.

