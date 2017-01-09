RDS-A (RDS-A) Upgraded at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of RDS-A (NASDAQ:RDS-A) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. RBC Capital Markets upgraded shares of RDS-A from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of RDS-A from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.80 to $50.55 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RDS-A has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.39.

RDS-A (NASDAQ:RDS-A) opened at 55.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52. RDS-A has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $56.39.

