RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Sell Rating for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $176.00 price objective on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GWW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays PLC set a $213.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.47.

Shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) opened at 231.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.27 and a 200 day moving average of $224.03. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $176.85 and a 52-week high of $240.74.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post $11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, Chairman James T. Ryan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.17, for a total transaction of $15,221,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,281,643.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,530,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,363,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 18.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 22.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3,122.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 31.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

