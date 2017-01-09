RBC Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for State Street Corporation (STT)

RBC Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of State Street Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of State Street Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of State Street Corporation from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of State Street Corporation from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.54.

Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) opened at 82.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average is $69.72. State Street Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. State Street Corporation had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post $5.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. State Street Corporation’s payout ratio is 31.08%.

In other State Street Corporation news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $70,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,961.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $226,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of State Street Corporation by 10.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,536,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,699,000 after buying an additional 3,594,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,857,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,474,000 after buying an additional 215,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,399,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,423,000 after buying an additional 154,343 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,016,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,472,000 after buying an additional 42,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of State Street Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,472,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,437,000 after buying an additional 19,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation, the parent company, is a financial holding company. The parent company provides financial and managerial support to its legal and operating subsidiaries. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank, provides a range of financial services and products to institutional investors across the world.

