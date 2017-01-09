RBC Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for NRG Yield, Inc. (NYLD)

RBC Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of NRG Yield, Inc. (NYSE:NYLD) in a report released on Wednesday. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NYLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Yield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NRG Yield in a report on Monday, November 7th. Avondale Partners upgraded NRG Yield from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on NRG Yield in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NRG Yield currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD) traded down 0.63% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,626 shares. NRG Yield has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $18.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 2.58.

NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. NRG Yield had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $272 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. NRG Yield’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Yield will post $0.93 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/rbc-capital-markets-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-nrg-yield-inc-nyld/1144919.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from NRG Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. NRG Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.46%.

In other news, insider Christopher S. Sotos acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at $162,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in NRG Yield by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 537,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in NRG Yield by 587.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 341,846 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NRG Yield during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Yield during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in NRG Yield during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Yield

NRG Yield, Inc serves as the primary vehicle, through which NRG Energy, Inc owns, operates and acquires contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets. It owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Yield Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Yield Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.