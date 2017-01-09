RBC Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)

RBC Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

WCN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Waste Connections to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Waste Connections from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.44.

Shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) opened at 81.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.55. Waste Connections has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $81.98.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post $2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Little sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Waste Connections by 228.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Inc, formerly Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd, is a Canada-based waste management company. The Company provides waste collection, recycling and disposal services to commercial, industrial, municipal and residential customers in over 10 states in the United States, and the District of Columbia, and in over six Canadian provinces.

