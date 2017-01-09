RBC Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW)

RBC Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $313.74 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $321.25.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) opened at 278.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.02. Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $234.96 and a 12 month high of $312.48.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.09. Sherwin-Williams Company (The) had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 97.87%. The company earned $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Company will post $12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Stropki purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $247.30 per share, for a total transaction of $123,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 15.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 10.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 110.6% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 35.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company has four operating segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group and Latin America Coatings Group. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

