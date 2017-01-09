Raytheon Company (RTN) Cut to Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr lowered shares of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. Vetr currently has $159.91 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Raytheon Company in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Company from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Raytheon Company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on Raytheon Company from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) opened at 148.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.43. Raytheon Company has a 12 month low of $115.73 and a 12 month high of $152.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Raytheon Company had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Company will post $7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Raytheon Company’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Company by 211.4% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Company by 6.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 302,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,059,000 after buying an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Company by 248.7% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 62,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Company Profile

Raytheon Company (Raytheon), together with its subsidiaries, is a technology company. The Company develops technologically integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, such as sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence (C5I); mission support, and cybersecurity.

