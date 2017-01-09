Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) CEO Sells $448,326.36 in Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal sold 39,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $448,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,532,007.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) opened at 10.80 on Monday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. The company’s market cap is $950.64 million.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 34.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 12.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QUOT. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Maxim Group upgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, formerly Coupons.com Incorporated, is a provider of digital promotions and media solutions. The Company connects consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers with shoppers by offering digital promotions and media to shoppers through mobile, Web and social channels. The Company’s platform is used by brands, as well as retailers in the grocery, drug, dollar, club and mass merchandise channels to engage shoppers at the critical moments when they are choosing what products to buy and where to shop.

