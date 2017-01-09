QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) EVP Sells $589,041.50 in Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $589,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 65.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $71.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business earned $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Global Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Global Strategies LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Sunday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Pacific Crest reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.34 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

