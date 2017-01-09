Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2016 EPS estimates for shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $22.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Brean Capital started coverage on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Q4 2016 EPS Estimates for Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCRX) Cut by Analyst” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/q4-2016-eps-estimates-for-pacira-pharmaceuticals-inc-pcrx-cut-by-analyst/1144250.html.

Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) opened at 40.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The company’s market cap is $1.50 billion.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Q4 2016 EPS Estimates for Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCRX) Cut by Analyst” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/q4-2016-eps-estimates-for-pacira-pharmaceuticals-inc-pcrx-cut-by-analyst/1144250.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. FMR LLC increased its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,567,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,778,000 after buying an additional 892,511 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after buying an additional 640,814 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,163,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,385,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,486,000.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, commercialization and manufacture of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam drug delivery technology, for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Its primary focus lies in the development of non-opioid products for postsurgical pain control.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.