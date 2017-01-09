Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWLD) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a report issued on Thursday. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Buffalo Wild Wings’ FY2017 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. The business earned $494.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.24 million. Buffalo Wild Wings had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

WARNING: "Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (BWLD) Decreased by Analyst" was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Buffalo Wild Wings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Buffalo Wild Wings from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (down previously from $151.00) on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays PLC cut their target price on Buffalo Wild Wings from $182.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.10.

Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) opened at 151.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.58. Buffalo Wild Wings has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $175.10.

In other news, CEO Sally J. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Buffalo Wild Wings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $333,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,811,904.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee R. Patterson sold 520 shares of Buffalo Wild Wings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $85,228.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 69.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 48.6% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 4.9% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 72,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc (Buffalo Wild Wings) is an owner, operator and franchisor of restaurants featuring various menu items. The Company’s restaurants feature a bar, which offers a selection of 20 to 30 domestic, imported and craft beers on tap, as well as bottled beers, wine and liquor. The Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants feature various menu items, including its Buffalo, New York-style chicken wings spun in one of its signature sauces from sweet to screamin’ hot, which includes Sweet barbeque (BBQ), Teriyaki, Bourbon Honey Mustard, Mild, Parmesan Garlic, Medium, Honey BBQ, Spicy Garlic, Asian Zing, Caribbean Jerk, Thai Curry, Hot BBQ, Hot, Mango Habanero, Wild and Blazin’, or signature seasonings, Buffalo, Desert Heat, Chipotle BBQ, Lemon Pepper, and Salt & Vinegar.

