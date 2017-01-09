Q3 2017 Earnings Estimate for RPM International Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPM International in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2017 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm earned $1.19 billion during the quarter. RPM International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) opened at 52.94 on Monday. RPM International has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $55.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In other news, insider Ronald A. Rice sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $870,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 80.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 97.1% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 234.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets and sells various specialty chemical product lines, including specialty paints, protective coatings, roofing systems, sealants and adhesives, focusing on the maintenance of industrial, specialty and consumer markets. The Company operates through three segments: the industrial reportable segment (industrial segment), the specialty reportable segment (specialty segment) and the consumer reportable segment (consumer segment).

