Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Lamb Weston Hld (LW) Boosted by Jefferies Group

Lamb Weston Hld (NYSE:LW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group increased their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Lamb Weston Hld in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Jagdale now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston Hld’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC started coverage on Lamb Weston Hld in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lamb Weston Hld in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lamb Weston Hld in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation started coverage on Lamb Weston Hld in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Lamb Weston Hld (NYSE:LW) opened at 36.83 on Monday. Lamb Weston Hld has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th.

