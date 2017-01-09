Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,520,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 510,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation by 27.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,881,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,693,000 after buying an additional 407,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation by 3.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) traded down 1.64% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.97. 323,092 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $67.86.

W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. W.R. Berkley Corporation had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post $3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. W.R. Berkley Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. W.R. Berkley Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

W.R. Berkley Corporation Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company operates in the three segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance-Domestic, Insurance-International and Reinsurance-Global. Its Insurance-Domestic segment includes commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines and admitted lines, primarily throughout the United States.

