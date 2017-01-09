ProShare Advisors LLC Has $21,042,000 Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,762 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,416.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bellwether Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) traded up 0.06% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,264 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.62 and a beta of 1.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.12 and a 1-year high of $175.01.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $799 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.07 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Brean Capital started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.85.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Leonard Bell sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $175,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 406,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,003,359.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carsten Thiel sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $551,363.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,938,087.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. The Company operates through innovation, development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products segment. The Company’s marketed products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa).

